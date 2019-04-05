‘Avengers’ Stars Announce $5 Million Donation in Toys to Children’s Hospitals Across the Country

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The stars of the "Avengers" movies assembled Friday at Disney's California Adventure to announce a $5 million donation in toys for Children's hospitals across the country.

Disney CEO Bob Iger joined Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Brie Larson, Paul Rudd and Jeremy Renner on stage for the announcement, three weeks ahead of the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame."

"Avengers make us believe that when we refuse to give up, no matter the circumstances, we can overcome even our greatest hardships and accomplish extraordinary things," Iger said.

He explained that more than $4 million came from Disney's partners, including Funko and Lego, while the rest came from Disney.

Larson, who plays Captain Marvel, said that while she is new to the Avengers gang, she has learned one key thing.

"The thing that I have loved so much about being a part of the beginning of this new chapter is the ability to inspire others. But the thing is, the kids that are here today are actually the ones that inspire us because you are the embodiment of what these characters are that we represent on screen," Larson said. "Anything that we can do to make a special day to make your lives easier feels really great."

"Any opportunity to be able to give kids the space to do exactly what they do best, just be kids, is an incredible feeling," Johansson, who portrays Black Widow in the Avengers series, said.

After the announcement, children who were at the event got to mingle with their favorite super heroes.