California Cooking Podcast: Broken Spanish With Chef Ray Garcia

On this episode of California Cooking, Jess hangs out in the kitchen with Chef Ray Garcia of Broken Spanish. Chef Ray teaches Jess how to make queso fundido, the most mouth-watering carne asada marinade, the secret on how to cook the perfect beans, and more!

What’s even more incredible about Chef Ray is his story. He grew up in Cypress and attended UCLA with aspirations of being a lawyer. While he was working his way through school, he realized how passionate he was about cooking. After finishing college, he enrolled at the California School of Culinary Arts and hasn’t looked back since. You could say he didn’t exactly find his passion, but rather, his passion found him. The late food critic Jonathan Gold once wrote, “If you could design a perfect chef for Los Angeles, he might seem a lot like Ray Garcia…”

