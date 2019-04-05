Car Crash Creates Geyser in Beverly Hills

Posted 10:35 PM, April 5, 2019, by and

Water shot high into the air in Beverly Hills after a speeding Porsche slammed into a fire hydrant and other objects on Friday afternoon.

The crash took place about 3 p.m. along a three-block stretch of Olympic Boulevard, Beverly Hills Police Lt. Renato Moreno said.

Paramedics took the driver to a hospital after he was freed from the wreckage. An update on the man's condition was not available.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation.

A stylist at a nearby salon described hearing a "terrible noise" as the car sped by just before crashing.

"It's a miracle that nobody got killed," she said.

Rick Chambers reports for the KTLA 5 News on April 5, 2019.

KTLA's Judy Oehling contributed to this report.

 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.