Car Crash Creates Geyser in Beverly Hills

Water shot high into the air in Beverly Hills after a speeding Porsche slammed into a fire hydrant and other objects on Friday afternoon.

The crash took place about 3 p.m. along a three-block stretch of Olympic Boulevard, Beverly Hills Police Lt. Renato Moreno said.

Paramedics took the driver to a hospital after he was freed from the wreckage. An update on the man's condition was not available.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation.

A stylist at a nearby salon described hearing a "terrible noise" as the car sped by just before crashing.

"It's a miracle that nobody got killed," she said.

Rick Chambers reports for the KTLA 5 News on April 5, 2019.

KTLA's Judy Oehling contributed to this report.