Coast Guard Brings More Than 14,000 Pounds of Cocaine Seized in Pacific to San Diego

Posted 3:16 PM, April 5, 2019, by , Updated at 03:20PM, April 5, 2019
The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Waesche poses with pallets holding more than 7.1 tons of contraband Friday at Tenth Avenue Marine Terminal in San Diego April 5, 2019. (Credit: U.S. Coast Guard/ Petty Officer 2nd Class Joel Guzman)

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Waesche poses with pallets holding more than 7.1 tons of contraband Friday at Tenth Avenue Marine Terminal in San Diego on April 5, 2019. (Credit: U.S. Coast Guard/ Petty Officer 2nd Class Joel Guzman)

More than 14,300 pounds (6,486 kilograms) of cocaine seized in the Eastern Pacific has been brought to San Diego aboard a Coast Guard cutter.

The cocaine offloaded Friday was seized in international waters off the coasts of Mexico and Central and South America.

The Coast Guard says the haul was accumulated during six interdictions by the crews of cutters Active, Steadfast and Waesche (WAY’-shee).

One of the seizures by crews in interceptor boats is seen in video recorded by a surveillance aircraft.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.