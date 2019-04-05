Couple Arrested in Stabbing Death of Woman After Argument in San Bernardino: Police

A husband and wife were taken into custody Thursday on suspicion of stabbing and killing a woman in San Bernardino after they were involved in an argument, the San Bernardino Police Department said in a news release.

At around 9 a.m., officers responded to 9th Street between Mountain View Avenue and Arrowhead Avenue to find the victim, Vanissa Brooks, lying on a sidewalk and suffering from a stab wound, according to the news release.

The victim, described as a transient, was transported to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead, police said.

An investigation revealed that suspects Claude Smith, 61, and his Wife Shirley Smith, 59, had been arguing with Brooks “over a vehicle,” police said.

The two women then “got into a physical fight” and Claude Smith “involved himself in the fight and stabbed the victim,” San Bernardino Police said.

The couple then got into a vehicle and fled the scene, according to authorities.

Hours later, officers found the two at a hospital in Fontana and took them into custody without incident, police said.

The incident is still under investigation.

Claude Smith, facing murder charges, was being held at a San Bernardino County jail on no bail. He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday, according to public arrest records.

It is unclear what charges Shirley Smith was facing.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 909-384-5630 or 909-384-5613.

No further information was immediately available.