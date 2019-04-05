Families Rally for Funding for Kids With Special Needs in Van Nuys

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Advocates for the disabled gathered at the state building in Van Nuys Friday to urge lawmakers to ensure that the most vulnerable members of society are properly cared for.

Demonstrators said there is not enough funding for caregiving services for disabled individuals and funding hasn't increased for decades, though the costs of providing those services have.

The group called on state officials to provide a funding increase of 8% to help stabilize support system for the disabled in the current state budget, which was proposed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in January and will be finalized over the summer.

Elizabeth Espinosa reports for the KTLA 5 News on April 5, 2019.

Editor’s note: Elizabeth Espinosa is on the board of the Western Regional Center, one of 21 such centers involved in this event.