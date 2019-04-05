Families Rally for Funding for Kids With Special Needs in Van Nuys

Posted 11:09 PM, April 5, 2019, by and , Updated at 11:10PM, April 5, 2019

Advocates for the disabled gathered at the state building in Van Nuys Friday to urge lawmakers to ensure that the most vulnerable members of society are properly cared for.

Demonstrators said there is not enough funding for caregiving services for disabled individuals and funding hasn't increased for decades, though the costs of providing those services have.

Demonstrators demand increased funding for serviced to help the disabled at a protest outside the state building in Van Nuys on April 5, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

Demonstrators demand increased funding for serviced to help the disabled at a protest outside the state building in Van Nuys on April 5, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

The group called on state officials to provide a funding increase of 8% to help stabilize support system for the disabled in the current state budget, which was proposed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in January and will be finalized over the summer.

Elizabeth Espinosa reports for the KTLA 5 News on April 5, 2019.

Editor’s note: Elizabeth Espinosa is on the board of the Western Regional Center, one of 21 such centers involved in this event.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.