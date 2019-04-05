× Long Beach Firefighters Respond to Blaze at 2-Story Apartment Building

Firefighters responded to a burning two-story apartment building in Long Beach early Friday morning.

The fire was reported in the 1100 block of Long Beach Boulevard just after 2:30 a.m., the Long Beach Fire Department tweeted.

Crews arrived to find the abandoned 4-unit building fully involved in fire, the Fire Department stated.

The blaze was knocked down by firefighters in about 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

2:32am this morning, LBFD units responded to a 2nd alarm structure fire @ 1100 block of Long Beach Blvd. IC reported a fully involved 4-unit, 2 story structure at an abandoned building. Fire knocked down in 30 minutes with no injuries reported. Fire investigators on scene. pic.twitter.com/7MeuM8lwf3 — Long Beach Fire (CA) (@LBFD) April 5, 2019