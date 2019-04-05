Long Beach Firefighters Respond to Blaze at 2-Story Apartment Building
Firefighters responded to a burning two-story apartment building in Long Beach early Friday morning.
The fire was reported in the 1100 block of Long Beach Boulevard just after 2:30 a.m., the Long Beach Fire Department tweeted.
Crews arrived to find the abandoned 4-unit building fully involved in fire, the Fire Department stated.
The blaze was knocked down by firefighters in about 30 minutes.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
33.770050 -118.193739