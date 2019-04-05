× L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva Reinstates 4 More Fired Deputies

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has reinstated at least six deputies who were previously discharged, according to county documents obtained by The Times.

Villanueva has previously defended his department’s decisions to rehire two deputies fired for misconduct, one accused of assaulting and harassing a woman and lying about it, the other for using unreasonable force during an arrest.

But The Times found four additional rehires, a revelation that is likely to stoke more scrutiny from county supervisors and department watchdogs who have called on the sheriff to stop the practice.

Villanueva has argued that previous sheriffs were too harsh in punishing deputies and that he wants to be more fair. But critics fear the sheriff is rolling back critical reforms imposed in the wake of a major corruption scandal several years ago.

