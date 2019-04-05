Man Accused of Beating Puppy Outside Santa Clarita Business

Deputies arrested a man on suspicion of animal cruelty Friday after he was allegedly seen beating a 6-month-old puppy after the animal relieved itself in his car, official said.

Deputies responded Friday afternoon to a report of animal abuse in the 23600 block of Lyons Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a written statement.

The caller heard the sounds of a dog crying and whimpering loudly in a parking lot and initially thought the animal had been hit by a car, officials said.

“No dog had been hit by a vehicle, however, a 6-month-old puppy was allegedly witnessed being struck and harshly disciplined by its owner for relieving itself in his vehicle,” according to the statement.

The dog’s owner, a man in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty, sheriff’s officials said.

“The scared pup was gently coaxed out of the car by deputies and transported to L.A. Animal Care & Control,” the statement said.