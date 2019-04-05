Man Accused of Beating Puppy Outside Santa Clarita Business

Posted 6:47 PM, April 5, 2019, by , Updated at 06:48PM, April 5, 2019

Deputies arrested a man on suspicion of animal cruelty Friday after he was allegedly seen beating a 6-month-old puppy after the animal relieved itself in his car, official said.

Deputies arrested a man on suspicion of animal abuse after they say he was seen beating this 6-month-old puppy in Santa Clarita on April 4, 2019. (Credit: Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)

Deputies arrested a man on suspicion of animal abuse after they say he was seen beating this 6-month-old puppy in Santa Clarita on April 5, 2019. (Credit: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department)

Deputies responded Friday afternoon to a report of animal abuse in the 23600 block of Lyons Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a written statement.

The caller heard the sounds of a dog crying and whimpering loudly in a parking lot and initially thought the animal had been hit by a car, officials said.

“No dog had been hit by a vehicle, however, a 6-month-old puppy was allegedly witnessed being struck and harshly disciplined by its owner for relieving itself in his vehicle,” according to the statement.

The dog’s owner, a man in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty, sheriff’s officials said.

“The scared pup was gently coaxed out of the car by deputies and transported to L.A. Animal Care & Control,” the statement said.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.