Man Wounded in Shooting in Fontana

Posted 7:29 AM, April 5, 2019, by , Updated at 07:47AM, April 5, 2019

Police are searching for the shooter who wounded a man in Fontana Thursday night.

The San Bernardino Sheriff's Department responded to a call of shots fired just before 10 p.m. near Randall Avenue and Marcona Avenue.

When they arrived, deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. A witness said the shooter walked up to the victim, who was inside a vehicle, after some kind of verbal altercation.

The suspect then fled in another nearby vehicle, the witness said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.