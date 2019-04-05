Man Wounded in Shooting in Fontana

Police are searching for the shooter who wounded a man in Fontana Thursday night.
The San Bernardino Sheriff's Department responded to a call of shots fired just before 10 p.m. near Randall Avenue and Marcona Avenue.
When they arrived, deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. A witness said the shooter walked up to the victim, who was inside a vehicle, after some kind of verbal altercation.
The suspect then fled in another nearby vehicle, the witness said.
The victim was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
There is no suspect information at this time.