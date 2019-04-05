Newsom Denounces Trump’s Suggestion That Congress Should ‘Get Rid of the Whole Asylum System’

Posted 12:45 PM, April 5, 2019, by , Updated at 12:46PM, April 5, 2019
California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference at the State Capitol in Sacramento on March 13, 2019. (Credit: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference at the State Capitol in Sacramento on March 13, 2019. (Credit: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has denounced President Donald Trump’s comments about getting rid of the asylum system. The governor issued the strong criticism in a statement Friday as the president arrived in California to visit the U.S.-Mexico border.

Newsom says that since its founding, the United States has been a refuge and safe haven for people fleeing tyranny, oppression and violence.

The governor says the president’s rhetoric disregards the Constitution, the justice system “and what it means to be an American.”

In comments at the White House as he left for California, Trump urged Congress “to get rid of the whole asylum system because it doesn’t work.” Trump’s administration has been pushing Congress to pass legislation that would tighten asylum rules.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.