× Newsom Denounces Trump’s Suggestion That Congress Should ‘Get Rid of the Whole Asylum System’

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has denounced President Donald Trump’s comments about getting rid of the asylum system. The governor issued the strong criticism in a statement Friday as the president arrived in California to visit the U.S.-Mexico border.

Newsom says that since its founding, the United States has been a refuge and safe haven for people fleeing tyranny, oppression and violence.

The governor says the president’s rhetoric disregards the Constitution, the justice system “and what it means to be an American.”

In comments at the White House as he left for California, Trump urged Congress “to get rid of the whole asylum system because it doesn’t work.” Trump’s administration has been pushing Congress to pass legislation that would tighten asylum rules.