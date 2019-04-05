× Ozzy Osbourne Calls Off 2019 Concerts as He Recovers From Fall

The health problems continue for Ozzy Osbourne.

He’s postponing all tour dates for this year while he recovers from an injury sustained while dealing with pneumonia.

Osbourne fell at his home in Los Angeles and aggravated an old injury from his ATV accident in 2003, according to his publicist.

Osbourne, who is 70, has been dealing with respiratory illnesses since the beginning of the year.

He also had three separate staph infections in his hand in October, which required multiple surgeries.

Osbourne says in a statement that “words cannot express how frustrated, angry and depressed” he is about not touring.