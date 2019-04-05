Paw Patrol Giveaway

Kid’s TV Favorite “Paw Patrol” is coming to town this weekend for “Paw Patrol Live-The Great Pirate Adventure”. See Chase, Marshall, Skye and the rest of the pack try to find the treasure first. Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News on Wednesday, April 10th for your chance to win a family 4-pack of tickets to see Paw Patrol Live at the Dolby Theater on April 13th and 14th or at the Terrace Theater on April 16th or 17th. Tickets are on sale at http://www.pawpatrollive.com. There will be pirates, treasure maps, and the adorable paw patrol pups.

