Hundreds — Possibly Thousands — of Needles Found in Feces-Filled Ohio House Where 2 Fatally Overdosed

Ohio police released photos showing numerous needles at the site where two men died from opioid overdoses recently, KTLA sister station WJW in Cleveland reported Friday.

Officers from the Lorain Police Department were called to abandoned house on Wednesday where they found the two men with no obvious signs of life laying on a tattered mattress on the floor in the living room, authorities said.

An EMS worker said both showed no signs of life and estimated they had been dead for a couple of hours, the police report stated, according to Cleveland television station WEWS.

The girlfriend of one of the deceased said she called her boyfriend’s phone and when he didn’t answer, she went over to the abandoned home because it was one of “his favorite places to visit,” the report stated.

When she arrived at the home, the girlfriend said the door was locked, so she climbed through the broken basement window and found her boyfriend and the second man.

The deceased were identified by WJW as Todd A. Drake, 31, and William L. Trinemeyer II, 43.

Police discovered the home where they died was littered with hundreds, if not thousands, of hypodermic needles, authorities said.

The house, which is a known hangout for drug users, had been set on fire at some point. There were broken windows and rotting floors, as well as garbage covering the property.

It had no running water and the upstairs bathroom was overflowing with feces.

Police called it a major health and safety hazard, especially to first responders and neighborhood children.

“The Lorain Police Department encourages residents to report activity in abandoned buildings and prevent children from playing in and around these structures,” police said.

The department is working with the city to tear down as many of these abandoned houses as possible.