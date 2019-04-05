President Trump Headed to Calexico for Border Wall Visit

A steel and wire barrier runs along the border of the U.S. and Mexico on Jan. 26, 2019 in Calexico. (Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

As the spotlight swings back to Calexico for Friday’s visit from President Donald Trump, the region in southeastern California is grappling with how to respond to shifting demographics in border arrivals as well as the slew of immigration policy changes from the current administration.

With Trump again threatening to shut down the southwest border earlier this week, many residents worried about what his visit might bring. Trump cooled that conversation on Thursday, saying that he would give Mexico a year to do more to block migrants and drugs from crossing into the U.S.

Calexico’s identity is intrinsically linked to its proximity to the border and its immediate neighbor to the south, Mexicali. Imperial County, where Calexico is located, is 84 percent Hispanic, according to census data.

Many families straddle the border and cross frequently in both directions to visit loved ones. Children travel from one side to the other for school.

