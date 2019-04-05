× President Trump to Visit L.A. Area for Fundraising Event Friday

President Donald Trump will be heading to the Los Angeles area Friday after a stop along the U.S.-Mexico border in Calexico.

The president is expected to meet with law enforcement officials and tour a section of recently rebuilt fencing while in Calexico.

Trump will then fly into Los Angeles International Airport aboard Air Force One, the White House confirmed.

He is scheduled to attend a re-election fundraiser at a private residence, tentatively set for 2:25 p.m., according to the White House.

Premium tickets for the fundraiser were going for $150,000, the Associated Press reported last week. The event’s top-priced tickets will include a roundtable discussion, the AP stated.

A chance to attend a reception will start at $15,000, while taking a photo with the president will cost supporters $50,000, according to the AP.

TMZ is reporting the fundraiser will take place at the Beverly Hills home of businessman Lee Samson.

Beverly Hills police have only confirmed that a government dignitary would be in their city on Friday but would not confirm if it was Trump.

The Police Department has yet to announce which roads will be closed during the dignitary’s visit.

Trump will to return to LAX after the event and travel to Las Vegas for another re-election fundraiser.