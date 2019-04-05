San Fernando Valley Residents Concerned About Noise From Burbank Airport, FAA Flight Path Proposal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Federal Aviation Administration proposal to alter departure flight paths out of Hollywood Burbank Airport has prompted an outcry from some residents in the southern San Fernando Valley, who say the noise from air traffic is already too much.

The FAA last week said it will do an environmental assessment of the proposed flight path changes to determine impacts and research "reasonable alternatives."

Meanwhile, an organization called UproarLA is calling for the FAA to "stop the jet superhighway," according to the group's website.

On Thursday, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti sent a letter to FAA officials with many questions about the flight path proposal, and to "request additional information regarding dramatic increases in aircraft noise" affecting the Valley and the Santa Monica Mountains. Garcetti said an airport report showed that flight paths had shifted south over the last decade.

Other elected officials have also raised concerns, including U.S. Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris, and Reps. Brad Sherman and Adam Schiff.

Sara Welch reports for the KTLA 5 News at 3 on April 5, 2019.