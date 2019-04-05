Search for O.C. Woman Kidnapped at Gunpoint While Vacationing in Uganda Stretches Into Third Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities on Friday continued to search for an Orange County woman and her driver who were kidnapped at gunpoint by a group of men who ambushed them this week in a national park in Uganda.

Kimberly Sue Endicott, 56, an esthetician from Costa Mesa, was traveling in a car on an evening game drive with a Ugandan guide and two other tourists in Queen Elizabeth National Park on Tuesday when four men held them at gunpoint. The other tourists — an elderly couple — managed to escape, but the gunmen took Endicott and the driver, said Uganda deputy police spokeswoman Polly Namaye.

The tour vehicle, which belongs to Wild Frontiers Safaris Uganda, was left parked and the kidnappers took the key, Namaye said.

Endicott, who has had an esthetician’s license since 1998, runs a skin care business in Costa Mesa. A review from a customer posted on the business’ website highlights Endicott’s professional talent, but also describes her as a “wonderful and caring person.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.