× Serial Bicycle Slasher Suspect Charged; 7 Victims Permanently Disfigured

Prosecutors filed 10 felony charges Friday against a man accused of randomly slashing nine people’s faces while riding a bicycle through the Los Angeles-area in recent weeks, while detectives continues seeking any additional victims of the knife rampage, authorities said.

Lenrey Briones, 19, described as transient, faces seven counts of aggravated mayhem, two counts of attempted aggravated mayhem and one count of attempted robbery, Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Paul Eakins said.

He’s accused of random and unprovoked attacks on nine people, including men, women and a 13-year-old boy, throughout South Gate, Lynwood and South Los Angeles between March 20 and April 1.

“The injuries allegedly caused permanent disfigurement to seven of the victims,” the District Attorney’s Office said in a written statement.

California law defines mayhem as when a person, “intentionally causes permanent disability or disfigurement of another human being or deprives a human being of a limb, organ, or member of his or her body.”

In one of the attacks, Briones also tried to steal a woman’s purse, resulting in the robbery charge, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors also allege the special allegation that Briones personally used a knife in the crimes, and that he has a prior felony conviction.

He pleaded no contest to a count of attempted arson on Sept. 12, stemming from an incident that took place on March 13, 2018, Los Angeles County Superior Court records show. Three additional counts of arson and one count of assault with a deadly weapon against him were dropped.

Briones was sentenced to 3 years in state prison, 344 days in county jail and 3 years of formal probation, records show. It was not clear Friday when he was released from custody, but the recent spate of stabbings began on March 20, just over a year after his arrest in the previous case.

Briones entered no plea during Friday’s court appearance, Eakins said. His arraignment hearing was continued to April 24.

Bail in the slashing case was set at $9 million, Eakins said. But due to allegedly violating his probation, Briones was being held without bail.

Meanwhile, theLos Angeles Police Department renewed its call Friday for any other victims of the suspected serial slasher who have not yet come forward to do so.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Detective Corral at 323-318-3610 or or Detective Garcia at 323-846-6562.