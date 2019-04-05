× Top Commander of California Air National Guard Removed Amid Allegations of Cover-Up and Retaliation

Maj. Gen. Clay L. Garrison, the top commander of the California Air National Guard, was relieved of command this week for being unable to “maintain a positive command climate,” guard officials announced Friday.

A guard spokesman said the California Military Department had lost “faith, trust and confidence” in Garrison’s ability to lead the organization.

Brig. Gen. Gregory F. Jones, who has served as assistant adjutant general since December 2017, was appointed to replace him, according to a memo provided to The Times.

The decision to replace Garrison comes two months after The Times detailed allegations that whistleblowers at the guard’s Fresno base suffered reprisals for questioning actions or conduct, including an incident in which someone urinated in a female guard member’s boots.

