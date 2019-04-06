10 Freeway Crash in Boyle Heights Leaves 1 Dead, 2 in Critical Condition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A crash on the 10 Freeway in the Boyle Heights area left one dead and two in critical condition Friday night, authorities said.

The incident happened on the westbound lanes near the transition to the southbound 5 Freeway around 11:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Video from the scene shows firefighters and California Highway Patrol officers assessing a Honda Civic that had crashed head-on into a tree on the side of the 10 Freeway.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were extricated and transported to the hospital, the Fire Department said.

Authorities blocked the freeway for about two hours.

The Fire Department, which described the crash as a multivehicle traffic accident, did not provide further details about a possible cause and the identities of those involved.