18-Year-Old Arrested on Suspicion of DUI After Fountain Valley Crash

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following a crash in Fountain Valley late Friday night, authorities said.

Alex Nieves was taken into custody after officers responded to the crash near Harbor Boulevard and Edinger Avenue just before midnight, according to police. A white Chevy was traveling southbound along Harbor when it struck a pole, leaving six people inside the vehicle with minor injuries.

No other vehicles were involved.

All the wounded were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and have since been listed in stable condition, police said. None of their injuries are believed to be life-threatening and they are all adults.

Nieves, a Santa Ana resident, is suspected of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and was booked into Orange County Jail, police said.

According to police, a nitrous oxide tank was found in the vehicle and may have been a factor in the crash. No other details have been released.