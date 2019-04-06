× 2 Women Arrested on Suspicion of Pushing Man Over, Taking His Dog in Long Beach

Two women were arrested on suspicion of pushing a man over and taking his dog while he was walking him in Long Beach Friday, the Long Beach Police Department said.

The incident happened at around 12 p.m. on the 800 block of Molino Avenue when a vehicle pulled up next to the man and two women got out, pushed him down and fled the scene with the small white dog named Chewie, police said.

The man did not report any injuries, according to authorities.

Police said an investigation led officers to a home in South Gate, where they found Chewie.

Erika Trujillo, 24, and Patricia Juarez, 50, both from South Gate, were taken into custody, police said.

Both women were arrested on second degree robbery charges and were being held on a $50,000 bail, according to police.

On Saturday morning, Chewie was reunited with his owners.

The small dog jumped and wagged his tail excitedly when the officer handed him over to his owner, video showed.

Chewie is going home! Thank you to our partners at @LBAnimalCare who helped us ID him by scanning his chip. pic.twitter.com/GKEeE7xtnS — Long Beach PD (CA) (@LBPD) April 6, 2019

Our detectives & DET officers worked thru the night to locate him. W/ video evidence they were able to locate a residence in South Gate were they believed Chewie was. They executed a search warrant, located Chewie, & took 2 female adult suspects into custody. #LBPDCares #LBPD pic.twitter.com/IJ0uCuYS70 — Long Beach PD (CA) (@LBPD) April 6, 2019