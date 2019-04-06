3 Men Arrested for Using AR-15s for Target Shooting Near Santa Clarita Homes: LASD

Authorities on Friday arrested three men accused of target shooting near Santa Clarita homes using AR-15 rifles and a pistol.

Deputies responded to a dirt lot at Haskell Canyon Road and Copper Hill Drive in the Saugus neighborhood around 3 p.m. after somebody called about a group possibly using BB guns in the area, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The officers discovered three men in their 20s using actual firearms, including two AR-15s and a pistol, the agency said. One man was just released on probation from the county Men’s Central Jail on Thursday, the Sheriff’s Department added.

The deputies arrested all three on suspicion of negligently discharging a firearm.

No injuries were reported.

Officials provided no further details.

Deputies respond to call reporting people shooting BB guns in Saugus—turns out 3 men were shooting AR-15’s for target practice. They were arrested. https://t.co/3ymKHat1Dy pic.twitter.com/dEZKqWec22 — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) April 6, 2019