Armed Man Barricaded in Central L.A.; SWAT Called to Scene

An armed man barricaded himself inside a building in an area of central Los Angeles just south of Koreatown Saturday morning, authorities said.

Officers were called to the scene in the 1500 block of South Hobart Boulevard, in Harvard Heights, for a welfare check at 10:12 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. They found a man armed with a handgun.

SWAT officers were dispatched to the scene.

Hours later, just before 3 p.m., LAPD officials said the standoff was ongoing. No other details have been released.

KTLA’s Derrick Clemons contributed to this report.