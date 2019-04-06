Eric Spillman Tries Boo’s Philly for an Authentic Cheesesteak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Eric Spillman's wife is from Philadelphia, and sometimes he gets a hankering for an authentic Philly cheesesteak sandwich.

He heard Boo's Philly and Hoagie in Silver Lake was the place to go.

Spillman sat down with Boo's owner, Andrew Ahn and got to try some of their best dishes.

Ahn said you can have a yummy Philly cheesesteak with different kinds of cheeses and toppings, but what really makes their sandwiches delicious is their fresh bread and authentic ingredients.

Spillman said the dishes at Boo's are not meant to be eaten with a fork and that the restaurant offers true comfort food.

"It makes you feel relaxed, comfortable and happy," Spillman said.

Boo's also has locations in Koreatown and in the Inglewood Forum. For more information about the restaurant, visit their website.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 28.