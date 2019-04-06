Fetus Found at Wastewater Treatment Plant in Camarillo

A fetus was found at a wastewater treatment plant in Camarillo Saturday morning, authorities said.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Hill Canyon Wastewater Treatment Plant located at 9600 Santa Rosa Road about 8:45 a.m., according to Ventura County Sheriff’s Captain Shane Matthews. He said a worker at the plant had found the fetus.

The fetus, which was not full-term, was found in a dry area and was not in water, Matthews said.

Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office’s Major Crimes division and the Ventura County Medical Examiner are also responding to the plant, he said.

No other details have been released.

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this report.