Jessica’s Recipe for Spicy Sweet Potato Salad, a Twist to a Traditional Dish

Jessica loves any potato dish, but she was looking for a new recipe to try out.
Her sweet potato salad is a warm, creamy and spicy spin to a traditional dish.
Jessica’s spicy sweet potato salad
Ingredients:
- 4 strips of bacon
- 4 sweet potatoes
- 1 Anaheim pepper
- 1 shallot
- 1 clove of garlic
- ¼ cup of mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons of Greek yogurt
- 3 tablespoons of chipotle in adobo
- 2 limes
- ½ cup of chopped cilantro
- Salt
- Olive oil
Instructions:
- Cook 4 pieces of bacon on medium high heat in a skillet until crisp and browned.
- Remove bacon but keep the bacon grease in skillet.
- Add peeled and diced sweet potatoes into skillet.
- Cook on medium heat until browned and soft.
- Add more oil if necessary.
- Remove sweet potatoes from skillet once cooked.
- Add olive oil, chopped Anaheim pepper, shallot cut into rings and a pinch of salt into the skillet and cook.
- Add clove of chopped garlic once shallot mixture is almost cooked.
- Add shallot pepper garlic mixture to sweet potatoes and combine.
Dressing:
- Combine mayo, Greek yogurt, chipotle in adobo, squeezed limes, and salt
- Add more chipotle in adobo if you like your dressing spicier.
Combine sweet potato mixture with dressing, crumbled bacon, chopped cilantro. Serve and enjoy!
34.090009 -118.361744