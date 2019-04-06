Jessica’s Recipe for Spicy Sweet Potato Salad, a Twist to a Traditional Dish

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jessica loves any potato dish, but she was looking for a new recipe to try out.

Her sweet potato salad is a warm, creamy and spicy spin to a traditional dish.

Jessica’s spicy sweet potato salad

Ingredients:

4 strips of bacon

4 sweet potatoes

1 Anaheim pepper

1 shallot

1 clove of garlic

¼ cup of mayonnaise

2 tablespoons of Greek yogurt

3 tablespoons of chipotle in adobo

2 limes

½ cup of chopped cilantro

Salt

Olive oil

Instructions:

Cook 4 pieces of bacon on medium high heat in a skillet until crisp and browned. Remove bacon but keep the bacon grease in skillet. Add peeled and diced sweet potatoes into skillet. Cook on medium heat until browned and soft. Add more oil if necessary. Remove sweet potatoes from skillet once cooked. Add olive oil, chopped Anaheim pepper, shallot cut into rings and a pinch of salt into the skillet and cook. Add clove of chopped garlic once shallot mixture is almost cooked. Add shallot pepper garlic mixture to sweet potatoes and combine.

Dressing:

Combine mayo, Greek yogurt, chipotle in adobo, squeezed limes, and salt Add more chipotle in adobo if you like your dressing spicier.

Combine sweet potato mixture with dressing, crumbled bacon, chopped cilantro. Serve and enjoy!