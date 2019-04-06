× Man Fatally Shot in South L.A.: Sheriff’s Department

A man was shot and killed in the unincorporated Westmont area of Los Angeles Saturday night, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

The shooting happened at around 7:50 p.m. on the 1600 block of W. 106th street, according to authorities.

The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s department said.

Authorities did not provide a description of any suspect involved in the shooting.

The incident is under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information was encouraged to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department 323-890-5500. To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.