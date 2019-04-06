Man Wounded in Suspected Gang-Related Shooting in South L.A.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man was wounded in a suspected gang-related shooting in the Vermont Square neighborhood of South Los Angeles, authorities said Saturday.

Los Angeles police and city firefighters responded to a report of a shooting in the 1700 block of West 45th Street around 11:30 p.m. Friday, LAPD spokeswoman Rosario Cervantes told KTLA.

A man in a vehicle apparently opened fire at one person and struck him, Cervantes said.

Video from the scene shows crews wheeling out the victim from inside a residence as officers assess the street and alley near the building.

The man, whose identity was not released, remains in stable condition on Saturday, Cervantes said.

Police believe the shooting might have been gang-related. Information about a suspect was unavailable, according to LAPD.

Officials provided no further details.

KTLA's Derrick Clemons contributed to this report.