14 People Hurt After Travel Bus Crashes With Another Vehicle in Lancaster

Several people were hurt after a travel bus collided with another vehicle in Lancaster on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Two of 14 patients were airlifted in critical condition from the scene near North 60th Street West and West Avenue F, Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Art Marrujo told KTLA.

Ten people were taken to the hospital by ground, and two others refused to be transported for treatment, Marrujo said. A number of them had to be extricated, according to the Fire Department.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this report.