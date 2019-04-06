Public Memorial Service to Be Held at Staples Center for Slain Rapper Nipsey Hussle

Nipsey Hussle performs at the Warner Music Pre-Grammy Party at the NoMad Hotel on Feb. 7, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Warner Music)

A public memorial service for slain rapper Nipsey Hussle is tentatively set for Thursday at Los Angeles’ Staples Center, a source familiar with the plans said Saturday.

The service is being planned as a ticketed event with non-transferable tickets, the source said. No other details were available.

A celebrated rapper and activist, Hussle was gunned down outside his clothing store on Slauson Avenue last Sunday. The 33-year-old musician and Grammy-nominated artist was a pillar in his South L.A. neighborhood and praised for helping others in the community.

Hussle’s shooting came a day before a scheduled meeting with LAPD Chief Michel Moore and Police Commissioner Steve Soboroff to talk about ways he could help stop gang violence.

