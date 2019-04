Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, April 6th, 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Saturday!

Enjoy some of your leisure time at one of the interesting suggestions on the Saturday "Gayle on the Go!" list. Enjoy!

City of STEM

Columbia Memorial Space Center

12400 Columbia Way

Downey

562 231 1200

cityofstem.org

To see the complete list of this month’s CITY OF STEM science festival activities, check the website cityofstem.org. The list is comprehensive and impressive!

City of STEM Festivities

The SEA Lab

1021 North Harbor Drive

Redondo Beach

310 318 7438

http://www.lacorps.org

Also participating in today’s CITY OF STEM science, technology, engineering and math activities THE SEA LAB in Redondo Beach. The signature services of this Redondo Beach aquarium and marine life rehabilitation facility include tours teaching us what lives in the ocean right off our coast plus as well as touch tanks. You can find more information at the facilities http://www.lacorps.org website.

Cult to Culture

Long Beach Museum of Art

2300 East Ocean Boulevard

Long Beach

562 439 2119

http://www.lbma.org

Learn about the man the New York Times nicknamed “The Godfather of Surf Photography.” CULT TO CULTURE: PHOTOGRAPHS BY LEROY GRANNIS is an exhibition of more than 30 of Grannis’ mesmerizing images that capture surf culture in California and Hawaii. This exhibition is especially timely since surfing will make its competition debut at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

This exhibition is at the Long Beach Museum of Art until Sunday, April 21st.

Dogs! A Science Tail

California Science Center

700 Exposition Park Drive

Los Angeles

323 724 3623

californiasciencecenter.org

New at the California Science Center the exhibition DOGS! A SCIENCE TAIL, which explores the science of the bond between humans and canines. In addition to interactive exhibits, there are daily working dog demonstrations. By the way, THIS IS A HUMANS ONLY EXHIBITION. PLEASE DO NOT BRING YOUR PETS. Exhibition and demonstration information is at the californiasciencenter.org website.

Guo Pei: Beyond Couture

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana

714 567 3600

http://www.bowers.org

Internationally renowned couturier Guo Pei is the spotlight at the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana. The Chinese fashion designer made headlines in 2015 when pop singer Rihanna wore one of Pei’s designs to the Met Gala in New York City. We can see more than 40 of Pei’s breathtaking creations at this U.S. west coast premiere exhibition. Tour and ticket information is available at http://www.bowers.org.

Soul of Nation: Art in the Age of Black 1963-1983

The Broad

221 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles

http://www.thebroad.org

New in downtown Los Angeles at the NEW Broad Museum, the exhibition “Soul of a Nation”: Art in the Age of Black Power 1963 – 1983. Here we see artistic contributions of Black artists beginning in 1963, during the Black Power movement. This landmark exhibition features the work of more than 60 influential artists who changed the face of art in America.

For information about special events organized in conjunction with this unique exhibition, check the website: http://www.thebroad.org.

The “Original” Classic International Gem & Jewelry Show

Los Angeles Convention Center

Petree Hall

1201 South Figueroa Street

Los Angeles

http://www.intergem.com

The ORIGINAL CLASSIC INTERNATIONAL GEM AND JEWELRY SHOW is in town. We can purchase stunning jewelry, loose gems, watches, and more from dozens of award winning designers and manufacturers from around the world, who offer quality merchandise for not a lot of money. You can find this spectacular precious and semi-precious bazaar of bling in downtown Los Angeles at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Free!

27th Annual Art of Motion Picture Costume Design

Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising

Museum Galleries

919 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles

213 623 5821

http://www.fidmmuseum.org

There are more than one-hundred out-of-this-world costumes from your favorite 2018 movies at the 27th Annual Art of Motion Picture Costumes Design. Among this eye catching collection, the Academy Award winning costumes from the movie “Black Panther.”

This exhibition – IS FREE – in downtown Los Angeles at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising. For more information, check the website: http://www.fidmmuseum.org

The Historic Hotel Figueroa

939 South Figueroa Street

Los Angeles

866 734 6018

http://www.hotelfigueroa.com

We can observe WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH at the historic HOTEL FIGUEROA. One of the longest standing hotels in downtown Los Angeles was the largest commercial building funded by women for women when it opened in 1926 as a safe place for single women travelers. The property has been completely renovated and restored.

For more information about the now hip Hotel Figueroa, including its women-centric events, art collection, and more, check the website: http://www.hotelfigueroa.com

Living History Flying Day

Fork Tailed Devil Lockheed P-38 Lightning Featuring the 475th Fighter Group

Planes of Fame

14998 Cal Aero Drive

Chino

909 597 3722

http://www.planesoffame.org

A panel of aviation experts and historians is featured followed by a question & answer period. The Allied Fighters P-38 Lightning 'Honey Bunny' will be on display and our P-40 Warhawk is scheduled to perform a flight demonstration at 12pm.

Victory From Within: The American Prisoner of War Experience

OC Fair & Event Center

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa

714 708 1500

ocfair.com

In Costa Mesa, we can learn the story of four Orange County men who were prisoners of war at this exhibition “Victory from Within: The American Prisoner War Experience.” Among the stories told here, the horrors experienced by Korean War veteran Lloyd L. Roberts.

Also at this exhibition, the book Mr. Roberts has written about his near death prisoner of war experience. KOREA: ONE POW’S STORY. The book and the exhibition are in Heroes Hall at the Orange County Event Center. Hours and admission information can be found at ocfair.com

Free!

Crumbling Empire

Upside-Down Propaganda

The Wende Museum

10808 Culver Boulevard

Culver City

http://www.wendemuseum.org

The Wende Museum presents CRUMBLING EMPIRE and UPSIDE-DOWN PROPAGANDA, two new exhibitions featuring subversive art by Soviet painters, Shepard Fairey, Vitaly Komar and Alexander Melamid, and North Korean defector Sun Mu on view now through June 2, 2019

Even the most restrictive authoritarian regimes are unable to completely silence voices of dissent. Two new exhibitions at the Wende Museum explore the role of art in grassroots and subversive expression, from the Soviet Union to North Korea to the United States. Across borders and generations, American street artist Shepard Fairey, Soviet artists of the glasnost and perestroika era, and North Korean propaganda-poster artist turned dissident painter Sun Mu appropriate and reinterpret the aesthetics and symbols of authority to create messages of liberation. This will be the first exhibition of Sun Mu’s work in a U.S. museum.

WINNING NUMBERS

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

One of the world’s foremost ambassadors of automotive enthusiasm, California-based car aficionado Bruce Meyer has spent decades carefully building a collection of truly superlative vehicles. Preferring the title of “enthusiast” over “collector,” Bruce only acquires cars of substantial importance and emotional impact, often without regard for investment potential. As a result, his stable of classics, hot rods and race cars - while not immense in scale - is among the most significant anywhere. Some of those vehicles are on display now in the “Winning Numbers”exhibition.

Closing Monday, April 15th, 2019

THE PORSCHE EFFECT

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

How did this marque become a recognizable symbol of postwar affluence and an iconic producer of luxury vehicles? The Porsche Effect answers these questions by exploring the history and significance behind the brand’s distinctive design, engineering, advertising, partnerships, and its enviable record of racing triumphs.

The exhibit encompasses five thematic sections, each of which will contain a combination of automobiles, artifacts, archival material, image footage, and visual reproductions.

ELECTRIC REVOLUTION

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

Electric Revolution is the world’s first exhibition featuring only electric motorcycles. The electric vehicle scene is exploding, with new startups popping up every week. E-Bikes are the hottest sector of new-tech transportation, as dozens of small, tech-oriented companies vie for the top spots in a wide-open field. Electric Revolution will explore the history and current state of the electric industry, seen through the handiwork of both visionary home-builders and established manufacturers, with ultra-stylish contemporary designs that point the way to the future.

The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch

5704 Paseo Del Norte

Carlsbad

http://www.theflowerfields.com

You will see a rainbow of Tecolote ranunculus graces the 50 acres of rolling hillsides that overlook the Pacific Ocean, making it the ultimate flower paradise. Also, find hands-on workshops featuring art, basket, and gardening classes and there’s a picnic area where visitors can bring their own food.

The Flower Fields is open to the public from 9am – 6pm from March 1 to May 12, 2019. The Flower Fields provides two free parking areas, restroom facilities and accessibility for people with disabilities. Admission is $18 for adults, $16 for seniors 60+, $9 for children 3–10 and free for children under the age of 3. Season passes and group tours are also available.

Something Revealed: California Women Artists Emerge, 1860- 1960

Pasadena Museum of History

470 West Walnut Street

Pasadena

pasadenahistory.org

This exhibition of more than 300 artworks showcases just a fraction of the countless number of women who were working in the arts beginning in the mid-nineteenth century in California. From traditional to abstractions, focusing on works produced between the mid-1800s through the 1950s, the exhibition presents an eclectic array of oil paintings, works on paper, ceramics, metalcraft, textiles and sculpture.

The exhibition, loosely divided into themes, explores the wide breadth of what women could and did accomplish as they overcame any notion that their art was in anyway inferior to their male counterparts. Curated by Maurine St. Gaudens Studio and accompanied by St. Gaudens' four volume book, Emerging from the Shadows; A Survey of Women Artists Working in California, 1860-1960, this exhibition will stimulate conversations and shatter any preconceived notions of the limitations of art created by women.

Make it a GREAT Saturday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News!

