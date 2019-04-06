Some Wealthy Parents Cut Plea Deals in College Admissions Scam While Others Fight on

Posted 10:40 AM, April 6, 2019, by
Felicity Huffman, left, appears at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles in Beverly Hills on Feb. 19, 2019. Lori Loughlin, right, appears at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on Feb. 28, 2019. (Credit: Presley Ann/Getty Images for EMILY'S List; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Felicity Huffman, left, appears at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles in Beverly Hills on Feb. 19, 2019. Lori Loughlin, right, appears at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on Feb. 28, 2019. (Credit: Presley Ann/Getty Images for EMILY'S List; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

In a busy week in the college admissions scandal, some accused parents have decided to cooperate with prosecutors.

One couple that balked, however, has been indicted with an added charge of money laundering, indicating the government is ready to wield more charges as leverage.

The question is how many will continue to fight — and whether those who cooperate are providing information that authorities could use to build more cases.

Some legal experts have said it makes sense to cut deals, giving the evidence prosecutors have amassed. They have laid out hundreds of pages of wiretapped phone conversations, emails, and bank and tax records in depicting a scheme that rigged college entrance exams and corrupted the athletic recruiting processes of at least eight universities.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.