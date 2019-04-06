Southbound Lanes of 15 Freeway Closed in Lake Elsinore After Traffic Collision Involving CHP Officer

Authorities closed all southbound lanes of the 15 Freeway in Lake Elsinore Saturday due to a crash involving a California Highway Patrol officer and another vehicle, according to Caltrans.

The crash happened on the southbound freeway near Nichols Road at around 4:30 p.m. when a black sedan and a CHP motorcycle crashed, the CHP log showed.

It is unclear whether there were any injuries or any other vehicles involved in the crash.

Traffic was being diverted off to Lake Street, Caltrans said in a tweet.

It is unknown for how long the lanes will remain closed.

No further details were immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

UPDATE: all lanes remain blocked. Traffic is being diverted off Lake St. https://t.co/YdY01ScLo0 — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) April 7, 2019