× Woman Dead, Suspect Sought in Shooting Near Hawthorne Police Department

A shooting near the Hawthorne Police Department left a woman dead on Sunday afternoon, as Hawthorne police continued investigating another shooting earlier in the day that left both a police officer and a suspect wounded, officials said.

The second shooting was reported shortly after 6 p.m. near the police station, 12501 Hawthorne Blvd., Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said. The victim, initially described only as female, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Hawthorne Police Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

“We are actively searching for the suspect,” police said in a written statement. “This is an officer involved shooting incident.”

The suspect’s car was found abandoned at Hawthorne Boulevard and 133rdStreet, police added. But the shooter remained at large.

Information regarding the circumstances of the fatal shooting and the officer-involved shooting in front of the police station were not immediately available.

The afternoon shooting took place as the investigation was still underway into a gunfight between a Hawthorne police officer and a suspect in neighboring Manhattan Beach that left both wounded.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Female killed in front of the HPD station. Suspect vehicle located abandoned in the area of 133/Hawthorne. We are actively searching for the suspect. This is an officer involved shooting incident. — Hawthorne Police (@HawthornePD) April 8, 2019