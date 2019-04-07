Coachella Worker Killed in Fall ID’d as San Diego Man Who’d Been With Company for 20 Years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A stagehand who died in a fall Saturday while working at the Empire Polo Club grounds in Indio ahead of next week's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has been identified by the county coroner.

Christopher Griffin, 49, of San Diego, was working on a staging area when he fell from a roof, according to Indio police and CalFire/Riverside County Fire Department.

He died at the scene just after 9:30 a.m., the Riverside County Coroner's Office said.

Goldenvoice, which established the Coachella festival in 1999, released the following statement:

Our friend fell while working on a festival stage. It is with heavy hearts and tremendous difficulty that we confirm his passing. He has been with our team for twenty years in the desert and was doing what he loved. He was a hard-working and loving person that cared deeply about his team. As our lead rigger, he was responsible for the countless incredible shows that have been put on at the festival. We will miss him dearly.