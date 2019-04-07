L.A. LGBT Center Opens New Facility in Hollywood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Los Angeles LFBT Center celebrated the grand opening of its Anita May Rosenstein Campus in Hollywood on Sunday.

The 2-acre facility at 1118 N. McCadden Place includes 100 beds for homeless youths, a senior community center, a youth drop-in center and a youth academy, according to the organization.

It will also become the Center's flagship facility, allowing its current headquarters to be used exclusively as a LGBT health center.

More information is available online at lalgbtcenter.org.

Kareen Wynter reports for the KTLA 5 News on April 7, 2019.