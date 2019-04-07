L.A. LGBT Center Opens New Facility in Hollywood

Posted 6:20 PM, April 7, 2019, by

The Los Angeles LFBT Center celebrated the grand opening of its Anita May Rosenstein Campus in Hollywood on Sunday.

The 2-acre facility at 1118 N. McCadden Place includes 100 beds for homeless youths, a senior community center, a youth drop-in center and a youth academy, according to the organization.

It will also become the Center's flagship facility, allowing its current headquarters to be used exclusively as a LGBT health center.

More information is available online at lalgbtcenter.org.

Kareen Wynter reports for the KTLA 5 News on April 7, 2019.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.