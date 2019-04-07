× LAX Traffic Conrol Officers Tackle Suicidal Man as He Attempts to Cut Own Throat with Razor

Three Los Angeles World Airport Police Traffic Control Unit officers tackled a suicidal man as he tried to slash his own throat with a razor blade at LAX on Sunday, officials said.

The incident took place about 1:30 p.m. at the airport, LAWA Police said in a written statement.

The officers noticed a man leave his vehicle unattended and walk into the baggage claim area, officials said. He did not respond to their attempts to speak with him.

The traffic control officers summoned a LAWA Police mental health crisis response team and directed the man to sit on a bench, police said.

“The mentally ill man then took a razor from his pocket and began to slice his wrist and forearm,” according to the statement. “As he placed the razor to his throat, TCU Officers Ruiz, Garay and Magana quickly grabbed the man by his arms (and) took him to the ground, where he was placed in handcuffs and restrained for his safety.”

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was expected to survive his self-inflicted wounds, officials said.

LAWA Police Chief David Maggard Jr. commended the traffic control officers for their quick actions.

“Our traffic officers have a difficult job,” he said. “Today they went above and beyond by saving a life and keeping our airport safe,” he said.