Man Fatally Shot in Compton

Homicide detectives are seeking clues in the deadly shooting of a man in Compton early Sunday.

, Deputy Erin Liu of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau said in a written statement.

No details regarding the circumstance of the fatal attack were available Sunday afternoon.

Anyone with information was asked to to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.