Man Shot to Death in South L.A. Identified

Authorities on Sunday released the identity of a 30-year-old man who was shot and killed in the Westmont neighborhood of South Los Angeles the night before.

Dario F. Nixon of Los Angeles died in the shooting, which was reported about 7:50 p.m. Saturday near 105th Street and Denker Avenue, Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner Lt. Larry Dietz said.

Deputies responded to a report of a “person down” when they encountered Dixon, who had been shot at least once in the “upper torso,” Deputy Erin Liu of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau said in a written statement. Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

No information regarding a suspect or motive was available, officials said.

Anyone with information was asked to to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.