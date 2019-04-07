× Off-Duty San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputy Fatally Shoots Brother During Alleged Knife Attack During Family Party in Bloomington

An off-duty San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed his brother Saturday night after the man attacked family members with a knife when an argument that broke out during a family party in Bloomington, authorities said.

Israel Miranda Jr., 28, of Bloomington died following the shooting, which took place shortly after 9 p.m. in front of a home in the 9800 block of Magnolia Street, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a written statement.

“Investigators determined there was a family party and an argument ensued between several family members in the front yard of the home,” according to the statement.

“During the argument, Israel (Miranda) armed himself with a knife and assaulted family members. During the assault, Humberto Miranda, who is Israel’s brother and an off-duty deputy sheriff with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, shot Israel.”

Paramedics took Israel Miranda to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 24-year-old Bloomington man suffered a cut to his hand during the incident but declined medical treatment, officials said. Humberto Miranda, 26, was unhurt.

“Israel (Miranda) was on active parole and had a history of violence,” the statement said.

Investigators plan to turn their findings over to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office for review, officials said. No further details were released Sunday.

Anyone with information was urged to contact San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau Detective David Lara at 909-387-3589. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to We-Tip at 800-782-7463.

Homicide Detectives are investigating an attempt murder and fatal shooting in Bloomington https://t.co/m49nU03m3l — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) April 7, 2019