× Posters Placed Across L.A. County Aim to Spark New Clues in Unsolved Killings

Nearly 16 years ago, Desirree Haro was standing in a Harbor City alley with friends when a car drove by, spraying bullets. The 15-year-old was the only one hit and died later at a hospital.

At first, her mother, Teresa Haro, phoned investigators once a week seeking answers about who killed her daughter. Over and over again they told her they were working on it. A reward was offered. Years passed.

Eventually, Haro stopped calling. Now, she’s hoping a new billboard and bus shelter campaign might spark fresh clues, or inspire someone with a guilty conscience to come forward.

Posters featuring photographs of 48 homicide victims whose cases have gone unsolved have been placed at 10 bus shelters across Los Angeles County, from West and East L.A., to Arcadia in the San Gabriel Valley. In red, the posters ask “Do you know who MURDERED us?” The posters include contact information for several nonprofit victim’s rights organizations.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.