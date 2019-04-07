Posters Placed Across L.A. County Aim to Spark New Clues in Unsolved Killings

Posted 7:46 AM, April 7, 2019, by
A poster features photographs of homicide victims whose cases have gone unsolved. (Credit: Justiceformurderedchildren.org)

A poster features photographs of homicide victims whose cases have gone unsolved. (Credit: Justiceformurderedchildren.org)

Nearly 16 years ago, Desirree Haro was standing in a Harbor City alley with friends when a car drove by, spraying bullets. The 15-year-old was the only one hit and died later at a hospital.

At first, her mother, Teresa Haro, phoned investigators once a week seeking answers about who killed her daughter. Over and over again they told her they were working on it. A reward was offered. Years passed.

Eventually, Haro stopped calling. Now, she’s hoping a new billboard and bus shelter campaign might spark fresh clues, or inspire someone with a guilty conscience to come forward.

Posters featuring photographs of 48 homicide victims whose cases have gone unsolved have been placed at 10 bus shelters across Los Angeles County, from West and East L.A., to Arcadia in the San Gabriel Valley. In red, the posters ask “Do you know who MURDERED us?” The posters include contact information for several nonprofit victim’s rights organizations.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.