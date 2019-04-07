× Hawthorne Police Officer Shot Near Manhattan Beach Border; Suspect Detained

Update:

A Hawthorne police officer has been shot near the Manhattan Beach border on Sunday morning, authorities confirmed.

The officer was taken to the hospital in unknown condition, according to the Hawthorne Police Department. A suspect has been detained, the agency said.

Previous story:

Multiple people are reporting shots fired near the border of Manhattan Beach and Hawthorne on Sunday morning.

Bystanders described seeing an officer shot in the incident near Rosecrans Avenue and Aviation Boulevard, but authorities have not confirmed any injuries.

Several shots are heard in videos taken by a witness at a parking lot in the area.

Law enforcement officials from various agencies have responded to the scene and have asked the public to shelter in place.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this story.