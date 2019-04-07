Winchester Man Arrested on Suspicion of DUI After Crash That Killed 27-Year CHP Veteran

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities have arrested a man suspected of being intoxicated when he fatally struck a California Highway Patrol officer conducting a traffic stop on the 15 Freeway in Lake Elsinore on Saturday afternoon, according to the agency.

Sgt. Steve Licon succumbed to his injuries at the Inland Valley Medical Center following the 4:30 p.m. crash on the southbound side of the 15 just north of Nichols Road, CHP spokesman Ramon Duran said.

At least two others were hospitalized, according to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department. An update on their condition was not available Sunday.

A man, whom CHP only identified as a 37-year-old Winchester resident, was allegedly driving recklessly when he hit Licon, his patrol motorcycle, and the Chrysler that the sergeant had pulled over on the right shoulder of the freeway. The driver was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI, Duran said.

Officials shut down the southbound lanes from Indian Truck Trail to Nichols Road for several hours before reopening them early Sunday.

Licon was a 27-year veteran with CHP, Duran said, describing the Riverside division sergeant as "very well-liked by everyone that came in contact with him."

Licon left behind a wife and two daughters, according to CHP. His family, along with his colleagues, other law enforcement officials and members of the public gathered late Saturday as a procession escorted Licon's body to the Riverside County Coroner's Office.

"Our hearts are heavy after the immeasurable loss of a friend, father, husband, and hero," CHP said in a statement on Facebook. "Rest easy brother, we have the watch from here."

Licon "gave his life protecting & serving his community," LAPD Chief Michel Moore tweeted.

“Today we mourn the loss of a husband and father of two who lost his life while protecting the State of California," Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement Saturday.