10-Year-Old Boy Run Over After ‘Surfing’ on Top of Parent’s Car in Kern County

A 10-year-old boy was seriously injured after being run over when he fell from the roof of a car being driven by a parent in California City late last week, police said.

The child was “surfing” atop the vehicle in the area near Neuralia Road and Ironwood Avenue just after 4 p.m. Friday when he slipped, according to a news release from the California City Police Department.

He fell in front of the parent’s car, which then struck him, police said.

The boy received major injuries and was transported to a children’s hospital in critical condition.

A family friend told Bakersfield television station KERO the boy’s injuries included two broken shoulders, a broken pelvis and some fractured ribs.

He is recovering in Los Angeles, but will need to have surgery at some point, according to KERO.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident; no charges were immediately filed in the case.