2 Arrested in Fillmore Road Rage Incident After Deputies Find Stolen Gun, Dagger in Car

Two people were arrested in connection to a road rage incident in Fillmore after deputies found a stolen firearm and a dagger in the suspects’ vehicle, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Monday.

Deputies responded to Telegraph Road near State Route 126 in Fillmore on April 1 at around 9:45 a.m. after receiving calls about a road rage incident. A driver told authorities that a man, later identified as 29-year-old Jesse Ramos, “flashed a handgun at the victim,” the news release said.

It is unclear what traffic conditions led to the reported road rage.

The victim provided deputies with the suspect vehicle’s license plate number and a description that led them to find the car near the unincorporated town of Piru, about 15 miles away from where the road rage was reported, authorities said.

The driver, Ramos, and his passenger Erin Powell, 31, both of Oxnard, were detained, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies searched Ramos’ car and found a loaded 45 caliber handgun that had been reported stolen in 2015, authorities said.

An investigation led detectives to serve a search warrant at the suspects’ home, where they found another firearm, authorities said.

Ramos was booked on charges including the possession of a firearm by a felon or addict, carrying a loaded firearm, selling, leasing or transferring a firearm and exhibiting a deadly weapon or firearm. His bail was set at $50,000, according to authorities

Powell was booked on carrying a concealed dirk or dagger charge and her bail was set at $10,000, the Sheriff’s Office said.

No further information was immediately available.