2 Stabbed in Boyle Heights; Police Search for Attacker

Police are looking for a man they say stabbed two people in Boyle Heights on Sunday night.

The attack happened at Soto Street and Wabash Avenue about 9 p.m., said Officer Greg Kraft, a spokesman with the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victims did not immediately report the crime, authorities said. The two traveled from Boyle Heights to Monterey Park, where they then called 911. They were taken to a hospital with stab wounds and were listed in stable condition, Kraft said.

The attacker fled the scene and officers are still searching for him, police said. Few details about his description were available.

