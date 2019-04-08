3 Detained After Stolen Car Pursuit Ends With Crash in Torrance: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Three people were taken into custody Monday after leading police on a pursuit that ended when the car crashed into a retaining wall in Torrance and caught fire, according to Torrance Police Department Sgt. Ronald Harris.

Police received a call about a vehicle stolen from a store parking lot at around 9:25 p.m., Harris said.

Officers later spotted the car and initiated a short pursuit that ended with the suspects crashing the car into a wall at the corner of Carson Street and Merrill Drive, according to police.

The car reportedly caught fire after crashing, but police officers were able to put it out, Harris said.

Authorities did not provide information on whether anyone was injured in the crash but video showed paramedics treating at least one of the suspects at the scene, and then transferring him onto an ambulance.

Officers were seen retrieving two firearms from inside the car that looked significantly damaged and was pressed against the wall of what appeared to be an apartment building.

No further information was immediately available.

Police activity at the corner of Carson St. and Merrill Dr. Please avoid the area. — Torrance Police (@TorrancePD) April 9, 2019