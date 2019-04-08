× 8 People, Including 3 Children, Displaced After Fire Breaks Out in Lake Mathews Area Home

Eight people, including three children, were displaced Monday morning after a fire broke out at their home in the Lake Mathews area of Riverside County.

The fire was reported at a home in the 14000 block of Grande Vista Drive at about 4:21 a.m., Cal Fire Riverside tweeted.

The home was engulfed in flames when the fire crews arrived on scene.

It took firefighters a little less than an hour to extinguish the blaze, according to the Cal Fire tweet.

No injuries were reported in the incident, but five adults and three children were displaced as a result.

The American Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the victims.